Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $256,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

