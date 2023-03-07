Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $200,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $480.17 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

