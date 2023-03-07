Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $613.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,399,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

