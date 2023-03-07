Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 231 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,505.13 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,538.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,543.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

