Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 9,896 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

