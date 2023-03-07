Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 4,352 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 297,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.0 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

