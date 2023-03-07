Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,300 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 10.0% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 468,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

