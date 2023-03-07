PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 886,149 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,149 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 1.39% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

