PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 550,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 1.16% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

