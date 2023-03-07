PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases 240,399 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,399 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 5.07% of Generation Bio worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Trading Down 0.2 %

GBIO opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generation Bio Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.