PFM Health Sciences LP Increases Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. Erasca comprises 2.1% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 5.94% of Erasca worth $56,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERAS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Erasca by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

In other news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,162,153.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 437,692 shares of company stock worth $2,574,998 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

