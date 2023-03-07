PFM Health Sciences LP Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,101 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.