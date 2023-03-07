Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.