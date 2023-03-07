Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.