Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $369.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $583.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.