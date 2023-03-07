Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.