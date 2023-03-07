Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.