Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $277,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.