Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $250,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 312.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 121.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average of $217.01.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

