Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $240,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after buying an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

