Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in GoPro were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GoPro by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoPro news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.41.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

