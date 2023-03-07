Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys Shares of 1,201 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 815.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 267.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 481,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

INSP opened at $266.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.24 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

