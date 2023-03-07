Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 788 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.