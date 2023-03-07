Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

