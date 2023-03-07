Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

