Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SWK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 685.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.32.

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

