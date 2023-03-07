Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,435 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Gencor Industries worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENC. TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 1,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

