Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. PCTEL comprises about 0.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of PCTEL worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in PCTEL by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 101,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PCTEL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PCTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,170. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.73%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

