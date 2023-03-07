Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 226.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.