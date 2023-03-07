Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,094 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Asure Software Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.