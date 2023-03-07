Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 29,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,191. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

