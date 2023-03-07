Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of PowerFleet worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

