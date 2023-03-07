Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 32,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,209. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.
Health Catalyst Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
