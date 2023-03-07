Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710,515 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.00% of Motus GI worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOTS has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Motus GI to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Motus GI Trading Up 0.5 %

Motus GI Company Profile

Shares of MOTS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 1,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.