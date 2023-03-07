Perceptive Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences makes up about 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.00% of Cogent Biosciences worth $47,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

COGT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 23,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,428. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Articles

