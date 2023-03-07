Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $108.52 Million Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,532 shares during the period. CinCor Pharma accounts for about 3.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.56% of CinCor Pharma worth $108,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock remained flat at $29.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

