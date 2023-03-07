Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,730 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for 2.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $86,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,963 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.80. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,815. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.