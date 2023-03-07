Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666,883 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

