Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,991. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

