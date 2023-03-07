Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 248,743 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.29% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $25,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 20,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,813. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $922.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

