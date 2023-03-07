Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,355. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Establishment Labs

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.