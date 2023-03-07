Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,289,534 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Cytek Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 527,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,045 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTKB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 62,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 507.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 8.28. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at $82,695,726.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

