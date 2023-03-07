Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

