Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 803,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,421,000 after purchasing an additional 211,582 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

