Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

