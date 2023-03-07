Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,132,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

