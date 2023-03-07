Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

