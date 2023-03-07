Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,025 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $6,724,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.2 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

