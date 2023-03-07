PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

