PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $49,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $182.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

